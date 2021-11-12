Criminal investigation centers on post-election phone call from Trump

According to a person with direct knowledge of the deliberations, an Atlanta district attorney is said to be likely to convene a special grand jury in her criminal investigation of election interference by the former president and his allies.

“An Atlanta district attorney is poised to impanel a grand jury in her investigation of election interference by President Trump and his allies, signaling a ramping up of her inquiry,” said Danny Hakim of the New York Times.

Former President Trump may not have helped himself at a recent Georgia rally, when he detailed how he urged GA’s governor to intercede on his behalf after the 2020 election.

The criminal investigation into whether Trump violated elections laws by interfering with the November outcome could soon enter a new phase as investigators are reviewing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s new book.

Raffensperger’s book includes his annotated transcript of the January phone call from Trump in which he urged the Georgia official to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is impaneling a special grand jury to probe Trump’s attempt to reverse his defeat, where Raffensperger would be a star witness in the criminal case if it were to move forward.

Willis, for her part, isn’t revealing much. “That’s just an ongoing investigation,” Willis said. “That’s all I got for you.”