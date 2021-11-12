Lawrence Township police officer arrested for child pornography

A Lawrence Township police officer was arrested for allegedly possessing dozens of files of child sex abuse material (CSAM) on his mobile phone.

Officer Shane Hickey, 29, of Lawrence Township, N.J. was charged by complaint-summons on November 10 with a charge of third-degree possession of CSAM.

Following a tip to the New Jersey State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit and a subsequent State Police investigation, Hickey is alleged to have emailed himself 45 files of CSAM using a cellphone.

The cellphone account was traced back to Hickey.

A court appearance is pending. Hickey has been suspended from the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000. The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.