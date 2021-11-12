Trump, Christie heavyweight battle brewing as 2024 election looms

A clash of the GOP titans has sparked talk of a 2024 showdown.

Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie pushed back at former President Donald Trump Thursday, knocking him for losing to President Biden.

That’s after Trump nicked him, saying “Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating.”

Roll the tape from the epic 2016 Republican primary and see that Christie was one of the few who stood up to Trump’s taunts.

“When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60 percent of the vote. When he ran for re-election, he lost to Joe Biden,” Christie told Axios. “I’m happy to stand up that comparison because that’s the one that really matters.”

In a hypothetical presidential poll conducted for The Hill — because Trump hasn’t declared anything yet — he tops all potential challengers. He earned support from 47% of those polled, far ahead of the field, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in second with 10%.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third with 9%; Texas Sen. Ted Cruz only shows up if Pence is the front-runner instead of Trump, earning 12% support under those circumstances.

“Donald Trump remains the candidate to beat in the Republican primary, though he is below 50 percent, so he is not invincible,” pollster Mark Penn tells The Hill.

The Trump-Christie skirmish comes a few days after the pugnacious New Jersey pol told a Jewish GOP gathering that the party should focus on attacking Biden and not the “grievances of the past.”

He was referring to Trump’s “Stop the Steal” message of calling into question the 2020 vote.

The Republican party has newfound strength coming off Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s surprising win. Inflation fears and Biden’s sinking poll numbers also point to a rough midterm election for the Democrats.

A Newsmax TV anchor Thursday night ripped into Christie saying he’ll become the darling of the press since he’s taking on Trump, adding his past political flubs — “Bridgegate” in 2013 when aides to Christie were accused of shutting down lanes to a major bridge as political payback, and photos of the then-governor sunning himself on a beach in 2017 that he closed to the public.

Front page of today's @starledger. It's gonna be this kind of day in Trenton. #njshutdown pic.twitter.com/vVANVqceOs — Matt Arco (@MatthewArco) July 3, 2017

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the release of White House records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, granting — for now — a request from Trump, the Associated Press reports. Oral arguments are set for Nov. 30.