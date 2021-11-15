Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders after coup d’etat indictment

Steve Bannon, former President Donald Trump’s one-time top adviser who was indicted last week for defying a congressional subpoena related to the deadly attempted coup d’etat on Jan. 6, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday.

Two leaders of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, Democratic Rep. Bennie G. Thompson and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, issued a joint statement that said, “Steve Bannon’s indictment should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the Select Committee or try to stonewall our investigation: no one is above the law. We will not hesitate to use the tools at our disposal to get the information we need.”

Bannon turned himself in at the FBI’s Washington field office, and addressed his supporters in brief remarks live-streamed on a social media platform popular with Trump allies.

He is expected to appear in federal court in D.C. later today.

“I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball of what we do every day,” said Bannon, who has fanned racial and anti-Semitic sentiments for political advantage. “We got the Hispanics coming on our side, African Americans coming on our side, we’re taking down the Biden regime.”

“I want you guys to stay focused, stay on message,” said Bannon. “Remember, signal not noise.”

A federal grand jury indicted Bannon last week on two counts, one for failing to appear for a deposition and one for failing to produce documents in response to a subpoena.

The United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. was breached by a mob of terrorists following a rally in support of former President Donald Trump, who keeps lying about the results of the 2020 United States presidential election, in which he was soundly defeated by President Joe Biden.

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum of one year, as well as a fine ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Bannon was a private citizen at the time of the insurrection, having left the Trump administration in 2017, but he remained in Trump’s orbit, and the congressional committee believes he has useful information about the events of Jan. 6 (for instance, it sought information about a meeting he attended with Trump allies at a Washington hotel the previous evening).

Bannon had argued he was covered by an assertion of executive privilege, though legal experts say that claim falls short for two reasons: He was not in Trump’s administration at the time, and Biden, the current president, has waived privilege on matters before the House committee.

The Justice Department said at least 675 defendants have been arrested in connection with the deadly riot, which was part of a failed attempt to overturn the will of the voters by violent force that was incited by the disgraced election loser.