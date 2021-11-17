1/3 of Americans at risk if diabetes

Prediabetes can be reversed – and the American Medical Association (AMA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Ad Council want people to know it.

Type 2 diabetes is one of the chronic health conditions that poses a significant risk for complications to those who contract COVID-19.

A recent study showed type 2 diabetes is one of the top comorbidities associated with COVID-19 severity and deaths.

That’s why the AMA, the CDC, and the Ad council have launched a series of new public service announcements (PSAs) taking a serious look at prediabetes – a condition that if left unchecked often leads to type 2 diabetes.

As part of the “Do I Have Prediabetes?”external icon campaign, the new “Change the Outcome” PSAs, created pro bono by creative agencies Grey and Wordsworth+Booth, raise awareness that prediabetes shouldn’t be taken lightly –and that it can be reversed. The “Change the Outcome” campaign includes a complementary suite of new print, radio, out-of-home, and digital banner assets that compare the risk of prediabetes to much less likely events.

“Life sometimes grants us an opportunity to make small changes that can have profound effects on the trajectory of our health and our lives,” said Christopher Holliday, PhD, MPH, director of the Division of Diabetes Translation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Diabetes affects every part of the body and can lead to a cascade of negative health outcomes, significantly impacting a person’s quality of life. A prediabetes diagnosis sounds the alarm, letting people know that they need to change course and take the opportunity to prevent this devastating disease before it’s too late.”

In the United States, some 88 million Americans — more than 1 in 3 — are living with prediabetes, and more than 84% don’t even know they have it. Prediabetes can increase a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Research shows that once people are made aware of their condition, they are more likely to make the necessary long-term lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, managing weight, and being active, that can help prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.