Passaic County man admits to possessing child pornography

Vaughn Tiedeman, 48, of West Milford, New Jersey, pleaded guilty today to receipt and possession of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, between July 2018 and April 2019, Tiedeman downloaded and possessed more than 600 images of child sexual abuse, including images of young children and depictions of violence.

The charge of receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for April 20, 2022.