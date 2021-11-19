Elderly Jersey City pedestrian suffered serious injuries from hit-and-run

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said police officers found an 83-year-old Jersey City woman who was struck and seriously injured while crossing John F. Kennedy Boulevard near Harrison Avenue in the city, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at about 7:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

The driver who struck the elderly pedestrian fled the scene in a red/maroon sedan.

The events surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.

No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website>/a>. All information will be kept confidential.