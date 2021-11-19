Fraudulent car insurance applications lead to indictment of Jersey City man

A Hudson County man was indicted by a state grand jury for allegedly causing 11 fraudulent automobile insurance applications to be submitted on his behalf in an attempt to avoid paying the policy premiums.

John A. Loor, 33, of Jersey City, was indicted on second-degree conspiracy, second-degree insurance fraud, and two counts of fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records. The indictment was returned by a state grand jury on November 17, 2021.

The indictment alleges that Loor—also known as John A. Loor-Benitez—caused invalid banking account information to be submitted in order to obtain auto insurance identification cards from Progressive Garden State Insurance Company without paying the policy premiums.

Attorney General Andrew Bruck said the charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000, and fourth-degree crimes carry a sentence of up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Between December 28, 2016 and September 9, 2020, Loor allegedly caused 11 fraudulent auto insurance coverage applications to be submitted to Progressive knowing that the insurance company could not secure the payment for its initial premium from the bank account provided because the account had “insufficient” or “not sufficient funds” from which to pay the policy premium.

The indictment alleges Loor falsified or tampered with records when he presented invalid auto insurance identification cards containing false information to the Jersey City Police during motor vehicle accident investigations on April 6, 2019 and September 14, 2019.