Paterson drug dealer faces gun charges

A Passaic County man was charged for illegally possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug distribution, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Jessie Mayfield, 59, of Paterson, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Mayfield will his initial appearance at a date to be determined.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Mayfield was under parole supervision for a prior state conviction on Aug. 24, 2021.

On that day, state parole officers conducted a routine supervised visit at Mayfield’s residence and observed a large amount of cash in different denominations on Mayfield’s bed.

They saw text messages referencing drug transactions on his cell phone.

Upon obtaining a warrant, the officers searched Mayfield’s residence and recovered a clear Ziploc baggie containing 115 wax-folds, each with a powdery substance suspected to be a controlled substance, a bag containing numerous empty plastic vials, and a digital scale – which is commonly used to weigh controlled dangerous substances.

The officers also found a notebook with dates and times of drug transactions written in them. The officers recovered a Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol, along with a box containing 95 Winchester .22 caliber long rifle cartridges.

The narcotics offense carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $1 million. The count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison.

The count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, which must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed, and a maximum potential penalty of life in prison.

Each firearm count carries a maximum fine of $250,000.