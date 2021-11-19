Vice President Kamala Harris was in charge for 85 minutes

President Joe Biden temporarily transferred his presidential authority to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.

As acting President, Harris’ authority included the ability to use nuclear weapons, sign legislation into law and appoint officials but her time in charge was spent on more mundane matters working from her office in the West Wing while Biden was under anesthesia, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden temporarily transferred his authority to Harris on Friday as he underwent a routine colonoscopy, but the action made her the first woman in Amreican history to have power as commander-in-chief and the control of the US nuclear arsenal.

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” said Psaki.

“The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time,” said Psaki.

Every president since Harry Truman, the only leader of a nuclear-armed state to authorize the use of nuclear force against an enemy, has had absolute authority over the use of nuclear weapons.

And every president since Dwight Eisenhower has been followed around by a briefcase commonly known as the “nuclear football.”

Critics have repeatedly called for laws to end the president’s unilateral authority to launch nuclear weapons in a first strike.

“No president should have the unchecked power to destroy the entire world, but after more than 75 years, America has not figured out a better way to manage the nuclear arsenal,” said Lisa McCormick, one of New Jersey’s leading progressive activists. “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

Currently there is no check on a president’s authority to order the use of nuclear weapons, either first use or in response to an attack. If the president decided to launch a nuclear strike, he/she would simply order the military to do it.



Biden was under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy for one hour and 25 minutes, according to the White House.

The nation’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president broke yet another barrier when she temporarily stepped into the acting role.