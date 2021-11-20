Biden mourns ‘deadliest year on record’ for transgender Americans

President Joe Biden mourned the loss of transgender Americans to violence and called on leaders and lawmakers to push back against a “disturbing proliferation of discriminatory state legislation” on Saturday, which marked the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“This year, at least 46 transgender individuals in this country — and hundreds more around the world — were killed in horrifying acts of violence,” Biden said in a statement honoring those transgender people—disproportionately transgender women and girls of color—who faced brutal violence, discrimination, and harassment. “Each of these lives was precious. Each of them deserved freedom, justice, and joy.”

I continue to call on state leaders and lawmakers to combat the disturbing proliferation of discriminatory state legislation targeting transgender people, especially transgender children. As I have said before, these bills are nothing more than bullying disguised as legislation, they are un-American, and they endanger the safety and well-being of our children.

Biden also urged senators to pass the Equality Act, which will finally provide consistent, explicit non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people allowing them to live free from fear and discrimination. The bill has passed the United States House of Representatives several times, but the Senate never gave it consideration.

“Transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know,” Biden said. “But no person should have to be brave just to live in safety and dignity. Today, we remember. Tomorrow—and every day—we must continue to act.”

Since taking office, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken critical steps to advance equality for transgender and gender diverse Americans.

Within hours of taking the oath of office, Biden signed an Executive Order to fully enforce civil rights laws to prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.

Biden directed all agencies engaged abroad to ensure that United States diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the human rights of LGBTQ+ persons.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development restored protections for transgender individuals who are homeless and reaffirmed its commitment that no person be denied access to housing because of their gender identity.

In his first week in office, Biden signed an order reversing the ban on transgender people in the armed forces, enabling all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform.

The White House and the Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harri and second gentleman of the United States, hosted a first of its kind vigil in the Diplomatic Room of the White House to honor the lives of transgender and gender diverse people killed this year, and countless transgender and gender diverse people who face brutal violence, harassment, and discrimination in the United States and around the world.

Emhoff lit 46 candles representing the transgender and gender diverse killed this year in the United States, and a 47th candle for those who have lost their lives to violence around the world.

The International Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual observance on November 20 that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

It was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil in memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.