New Jersey mother charged for alleged murder of her 8-month-old infant

Police arrested a mother from Wallington on murder charges in the death of her 8-month-old infant, and a Paterson man who is believed to have been complicit in the death of the infant.

According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Ashley Roman, 20, and Joshua Delgado, 22, were both taken into custody on Tuesday on murder charges.

Roman brought her baby to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center on Oct. 25, accompanied by Delgado, who was not related to the child.

The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital and the New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the baby’s death a homicide that same day.

Delgado was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and drug charges. Roman was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Both Roman and Delgado remain in custody. Delgado is being held at the Bergen County Jail and Roman at the Passaic County Jail.

It was not immediately clear what caused the death of the baby. Delgado and Roman could face life in prison if convicted.

Another New Jersey mom was also arrested Tuesday on charges in the death of her baby and her daughter.