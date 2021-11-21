House fire guts Roselle home

Three adults are homeless after a fire gutted their home on Cavell Street in Roselle.

The Roselle community is rallying to help a woman and two men who lost all their possessions in the blaze, which left the house in ruins.

The family, consisting of Bernice Thomas, 53, her husband, and their 32-year-old autistic son, has an immediate need of winter coats and shoes.

“Please Pray for our Neighbors on Cavell Street,” said Sylvia Turnage, a former councilwoman who has been working to assist the residents. “The family has lost everything! Thank God no loss of life. Giving thanks to our Roselle Firefighters, they are truly amazing!”

Turnage said neighbors can get information on how to help or to lend a hand with resources, by contacting Councilwoman Cynthia Johnson via email at Rosellecares365@gmail.com or by phone at 908-220-3183.

This image compares the home before the fire and after the terrible inferno.