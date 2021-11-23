Charges say couple physically abused and sexually exploited their children

A New Jersey man was arrested Friday on a warrant issued out of Greene County, Iowa, in connection with two incidents in 2019 in which he allegedly broke the arms of his two infant children and in connection with incidents in April 2021 in which he impersonated a person from Manhattan and conspired with his wife to sexually exploit a minor.

Kage Tyler Gordon, 25, of Howell, New Jersey, was charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, two counts of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and conspiracy to commit an aggravated misdemeanor.

His wife, Victoria Leigh Ann Gordon, 22, of Gilmore City, Iowa, was convicted in September of sexual exploitation of a minor-cause to engage in a prohibited sexual act.

Charges of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and child endangerment were dismissed in Greene County District Court.

According to court records, the Gordons married in May 2018 and resided in Scranton.

Their first child was born in April 2019. Victoria Gordon told law enforcement officers in September 2021 that Kage Gordon allegedly “became aggressive and physical with her during numerous arguments” after the birth of the child, including “choking” Victoria Gordon “to the point she lost consciousness.”

In May 2019 Victoria Gordon entered the Scranton residence and allegedly found Kage Gordon “performing chest compression” on the baby, who “was blueish in color,” according to court records.

The infant was examined in an emergency room, and it was determined that he “had choked on formula” that Kage Gordon gave him.

On another occasion in May 2019, Victoria Gordon entered the residence and found the infant “screaming in pain” when Kage Gordon was alone with the baby and was the child’s “only caretaker at the time,” according to court records.

The infant was transported to St. Anthony’s Regional Hospital in Carroll and then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where an examination revealed that the child “had sustained a spiral fracture to his arm and sustained a brain bleed,” according to court records.

Victoria Gordon told law enforcement officers about other “intentional” incidents in which the child was burned or partially smothered, according to court records.

She told the officers that “Kage was a gamer and when the child would interrupt his gaming, Kage would become verbally aggressive with” the child.

Victoria Gordon told law enforcement officers that the family moved to Carroll in October 2019, and her second child was born in May 2021.

She said that “these same events occurred in Carroll again” when the newborn “was only weeks old,” according to court records.

Victoria Gordon said she entered the Carroll residence and found the newborn “crying and favoring one arm,” according to court records.

The infant was transported to St. Anthony’s Regional Hospital in Carroll and then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where an examination revealed that the child “had also suffered a broken arm while under the care of Kage.”

A warrant for the arrest of Kage Gordon was ordered Sept. 24 and served at 5:30 am on Thursday, Nov. 18, when Sheriff Jack Williams and a deputy arrested him.

Kage Gordon is held in the Greene County Jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond, and scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 29 in Greene County District Court to answer charges of child endangerment causing serious injury, two counts of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and conspiracy to commit an aggravated misdemeanor.

Victoria Gordon was arrested May 6, 2021, on the charges of sex crimes.

According to court records, “Sometime between April 6, 2021, and May 1, 2021, Kage Gordon contacted Victoria Gordon via a social media platform, using an alias and pretending to be in Manhattan. The two had conversations with one another.”

In the course of their conversations, Kage Gordon allegedly asked Victoria Gordon “to have sexual contact with a 2-year-old child,” and Victoria Gordon “placed the hand of the 2-year-old child on her unclothed vagina and made a video of the sexual activity,” according to court records.

She “then sent the video to Kage, as he had requested.”

Victoria Gordon “also took a picture of herself, with her breasts exposed, while the 2-year-old child was standing next to her,” and she made a video in which she “masturbated in the presence of two young children who were sleeping nearby,” according to court records.

The picture and video were also sent to Kage Gordon as allegedly requested.

Victoria Gordon was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor-cause to engage in a prohibited sexual act Sept. 30 in Greene County District Court.

She was sentenced to five years probation and required to register on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.