While there is a lot of talk about legal cases and state laws intended to restrict the freedom of women who are entitled to privacy and control over their bodies, all Americans have a right to choose to terminate a pregnancy without undue government interference.

In other words, abortion is perfectly legal in the United States.

Five years after having an abortion, over 95 percent of the women in a landmark UC San Francisco study said it was the right decision for them according to a report published in Social Science & Medicine.

Abortions (medical and surgical) are among the safest health care procedures available, and they’re so common that one in four women in the United States terminates a pregnancy before the age of 45.

Since 1973, women in the United States have had a constitutionally-protected right to privacy that is recognized by the Supreme Court to forbid unwarranted state interference with reproductive decisions.

If you’re pregnant and thinking about abortion, you have lots of options. There are two ways of ending a pregnancy: in-clinic abortion and the abortion pill.

Both methods are safe and very common. Planned Parenthood health centers provide care and help to get the information you need.

While there are a number of alternative people, agencies or groups that offer pregnancy support, religious extremists have engaged in con artistry by establishing deceptive abortion counseling services that seek to intercept women with unintended pregnancies in order to interfere with a woman’s right to choose.

Often called ‘crisis pregnancy centers,’ organizations that work to prevent abortions by deceiving women strive to give the impression that they are clinical centers, offering legitimate medical services and advice, yet they are exempt from regulatory, licensure, and credentialing oversight that apply to real health care facilities.

Because the religious ideology of these centers’ owners and employees takes priority over the health and well-being of the women seeking care at these centers, women do not receive comprehensive, accurate, evidence-based clinical information about all available options.

Although crisis pregnancy centers enjoy First Amendment rights protections, their propagation of misinformation is an unethical action that undermines women’s health and freedom, so if they work to prevent abortions by deceiving women it should result in financial obligations like child support.

In general, the cost of an abortion can range anywhere from $0 to $1,500, depending on a few different things, including whether you have health insurance and if it covers all or some of the cost of your procedure.

Costs range between $250 and $375 for at-home abortion pills that can be obtained by mail.

“The powers that be want you to believe otherwise in order to preserve the patriarchy—not your health or safety,” said Katie Way, a staff writer at Vice News who penned a column about how to get an abortion if you’re under 18. “You are not a bad person for wanting an abortion and you are not a bad person for getting one, whether you do that by self-managing a medicinal abortion at home or receiving treatment from a provider for your medicinal or surgical abortion.”

“One of the most callous, wrongheaded ways adults try to control teenagers is in the field of reproductive rights, where politicians stake a claim on your body by blocking your access to birth control and abortions,” said Way.

In response to a Supreme Court case that threatens the right of Americans to choose, women from all across the United States signed onto an amicus brief certifying that they have had an abortion.

Advocates for Youth and We Testify filed the amicus brief comprised of the narratives of people who have had abortions, and joined by 6,641 people who have had abortions, representing all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court written by people who’ve had abortions.

Among those from New Jersey are:

The “Abortion Stories Brief” is the largest collection of stories and signatures from abortion storytellers ever collected, sharing 25 individual stories and with contributions from six thousand six hundred forty-one (6,641).

Too often, laws restricting abortion care are passed without any input from people who have actually needed to end their pregnancies.