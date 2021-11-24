Government blamed for global supply chain issues caused by the pandemic

A majority of registered voters blame President Joe Biden and Congress for the global supply chain and delivery issues affecting individuals across the U.S., according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Morning Consult and Politico, found that 62 percent of registered voters believe Biden bears some responsibility for the supply chain and delivery problems.

Thirty-eight percent said Biden is very responsible and 24 percent said he is somewhat responsible. For comparison, 15 percent said the president is not too responsible, 12 percent of registered voters said he does not bear any responsibility and 10 percent said they do not have an opinion.

When it comes to Congress, 61 percent of registered voters said they believe the legislative body bears some responsibility for the supply chain and delivery issues.

Twenty-six percent said Congress is very responsible and 35 percent said he is somewhat responsible. On the other hand, 17 percent said Congress is not too responsible, seven percent said the two chambers are not responsible at all and 15 percent said they do not have an opinion.

The polling numbers come as individuals are feeling the effects of the global supply chain and delivery issues nationwide, which have caused prices to skyrocket and inflation to spike.

The supply chain bottlenecks are largely tied to a shortage of workers amid increased consumer demand.

After lowering prices and laying off workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, suppliers and retailers are now struggling to quickly recover and meet the high demand that is largely driven by large amounts of federal aid and the distribution of effective coronavirus vaccines.

Biden earlier this month delivered remarks from the Port of Baltimore where he vowed to address inflation and supply shortages “head on.”

The top drivers of the supply chain and delivery issues according to the registered voters polled, however, were the COVID-19 pandemic and worker shortages, which tracked 79 percent and 74 percent, respectively.

Registered voters also feel that disgraced former President Donald Trump bears some responsibility for the supply chain and delivery issues, according to the poll.

Twenty-three percent said he is very responsible and 17 percent said he is somewhat responsible. Thirteen percent said the former president is not too responsible, 34 percent said he is not responsible at all and 13 percent said they do not have an opinion.

Additionally, 63 percent of respondents said large corporations are responsible and 64 percent said China should carry the onus.

The poll surveyed 1,999 registered voters between Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.