New York felon sentenced to 2 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

A New York man with prior felony convictions was sentenced today to 24 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Kevon Belfon, 35, of Jamaica, New York, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp to an information charging him with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Shipp imposed the sentence today in Trenton federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Belfon knowingly possessed a Taurus 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle in Stafford Township, New Jersey, on July 24, 2020.

Belfon has two prior felony convictions, one of which involved a firearm.

As a previously convicted felon, Belfon is not permitted to possess firearms. He admitted illegally possessing a firearm on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The charge of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

In addition to the prison term, Shipp sentenced Belfon to three years of supervised release.