Quack doctor seeking Republican nod for US Senate seat in Pennsylvania

Mehmet Oz, the quack doctor, is expected to seek the Republican nomination for US Senate in Pennsylvania, joining a crowded field of candidates who are vying to succeed retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) next year.

While he’s never before run for public office, the celebrity adviser to disgraced former President Donald Trump, is one of the most well-known television doctors in the country, which means that he would likely enter the race with broad name recognition.

Oz won ten Emmy awards for a syndicated television show and he has appeared frequently on programs like “Fox and Friends” despite having used his Ivy-League medical degree to hawk snake oil to gullible Americans.

“Oz has repeatedly shown disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine, as well as baseless and relentless opposition to the genetic engineering of food crops,” said a letter authored by a doctor at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and co-signed by nine other doctors who addressed their comments to Columbia University’s Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine. “Whatever the nature of his pathology, members of the public are being misled and endangered, which makes Dr. Oz’s presence on the faculty of a prestigious medical institution unacceptable.”

They said Oz promoted “quack treatments and cures in the interest of personal financial gain.”

A 2014 study in the peer-reviewed British Medical Journal found that of 40 randomly selected episodes from Oz’s television show, his health recommendations were based on evidence just 46% of the time.

Business Insider documented eight times Oz made false, baseless, or misleading scientific claims about magic weight-loss cures, astrological signs, and other bogus miracles.

Oz reached out to top GOP officials after front runner Sean Parnell’s campaign imploded following domestic abuse allegations. Should the quack doctor secure the GOP nomination, he would most likely face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running to be the Democratic nominee.