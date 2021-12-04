Michigan high school shooter’s parents nabbed hiding in Detroit by police

After a manhunt joined by US Marshals and local law enforcement agencies, the fugitive parents of the 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting four classmates at a Michigan high school were taken into custody overnight after being found hiding in a commercial building in Detroit.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were located after a tip from the local community and were taken into custody unarmed and “without incident,” according to Detroit Police Chief James White.

The parents of have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter — an exceptionally rare move that the prosecutor said was warranted by what she called “egregious” mistakes and missed opportunities to prevent the shooting.

“These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send a message that gun owners have a responsibility. When they fail to uphold that responsibility, there are serious and criminal consequences,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

The parents purchased the handgun used in Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School, apparently as a Christmas gift for their son on Black Friday, stored it improperly and then missed an opportunity to prevent the youth from executing his attack at the school.

The arrests concluded an extensive search for the pair involving police dogs, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.

The pair “did not break in” at the building but “were aided,” White said, adding that police were investigating one other person who may have helped the couple.