NRA diverted millions of dollars from charities to fund political efforts

By Anna Massoglia | OpenSecrets

Plagued by ongoing legal issues, the NRA’s political spending declined significantly in recent years despite being one of the foremost outside forces in electoral spending as recently as the 2016 election.

The NRA faces a lawsuit from the New York attorney general to dissolve its main 501(c)(4) lobbying arm following the attorney general’s investigation of corruption charges that unearthed “inappropriate spending,” “self-dealing” and other questionable transactions.

Its foundation is the subject of another lawsuit by the D.C. attorney general where the NRA Foundation is accused of misusing charitable funds and illegally diverting money to the NRA’s lobbying arm.

The gun rights group is also involved in litigation pushing for less restrictive gun laws, including a major Second Amendment case centered on whether the U.S. Constitution guarantees Americans the right to carry guns outside their homes.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Nov. 3 in the case, whose plaintiffs include the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, the NRA’s affiliate in the state.

A Supreme Court ruling striking down the law would mark the biggest expansion of gun rights since the Supreme Court’s landmark 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller decision, which held that the Second Amendment protects the right to possess a firearm for purposes other than militia service such as self-defense.

Within hours of the attorney generals’ lawsuit announcements in August 2020, the NRA announced plans to “spend tens of millions of dollars” on 2020 elections in an interview with the Washington Free Beacon.

The gun rights group went on to spend more than $29 million on 2020 federal elections, most of that to support former President Donald Trump in the final months of the cycle.

Around $19.5 million of that spending was bankrolled by its newly created NRA Victory Fund super PAC, and $9 million by its traditional PAC. That’s down from the record $54.4 million the NRA spent on 2016 federal elections.

Most of the NRA’s 2016 spending went to boost Trump’s first presidential campaign and was routed through its flagship lobbying arm, a 501(c)(4) “dark money” group that does not disclose its donors.

Around $97 million of the super PAC and political action committee’s 2010-2020 funding came from the dark money group with tens of millions more in direct spending by the nonprofit — keeping the ultimate source of much of the political spending secret.

Tax records show the main NRA lobbying arm’s 2020 revenue dipped down to about $282 million, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, making the NRA’s lowest revenue since 2012 and a stark contrast to the roughly $367 million haul the group brought in during the last presidential election year.

The gun rights group had already started 2020 in the red after years of declining membership dues and financial turmoil.

“The cost we bore was probably about a hundred-million dollar hit in lost revenue and real cost to this association in 2018 and 2019,” longtime NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre — who faces allegations of tax fraud and using the NRA as his “personal piggy bank” — divulged in a recording at the group’s January 2020 board of directors meeting.

The comments were obtained by Tim Mak, NPR’s investigative correspondent who traced the NRA’s history in his book, ‘Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA.’

The NRA disclosed receiving more than $442 million in reimbursements and other payments from its charitable affiliates from 2004 to 2020 with over $332 million of that since 2010, OpenSecrets’ analysis of its financial statements and tax filings shows.

Around $17 million of the revenue brought in by the NRA’s main lobbying arm came from the NRA Foundation, the NRA Special Contribution Fund, the NRA Civil Rights Defense Fund and the NRA Freedom Action Foundation in 2020, less than any year in the past decade according to OpenSecrets’ analysis of new disclosures by the groups.

The NRA Foundation’s payments to the main NRA lobbying arm slumped to about $14 million in 2020 as it faced the D.C. attorney general’s lawsuit alleging that the foundation illegally diverted money to the NRA’s lobbying arm, which has been accused of “inappropriate spending,” “self-dealing” and other questionable transactions.

The gun rights group’s flagship lobbying arm received about $394 million from the NRA Foundation since 2004 in the form of grants and reimbursements on top of $10 million in loans, according to OpenSecrets’ analysis of the NRA’s financial audits and tax records.

In 2020, tax records show that the NRA’s tax-exempt Freedom Action Foundation brought in just $772,948 and passed nearly all of that along to the NRA’s main lobbying arm in a $628,621 grant.

As the NRA’s main lobbying arm took millions from its charities in 2020, it also covered around $3.9 million in expenses for the NRA’s political committee and gave $8.5 million to its new super PAC, OpenSecrets analysis of new financial statements and tax returns found.

The NRA stopped reporting spending on foreign fundraising in 2020 but continued to spend on program services abroad and held more than $3.9 million in offshore investments. Tax records revealed the NRA’s foreign fundraising for the first time in its history in 2018 as the NRA faced a multimillion-dollar shortfall and again 2019, OpenSecrets reported.