Camden County Courthouse closing Wednesday for a security drill

Assignment Judge Deborah Silverman Katz announced that the Camden County Courthouse, 101 S. 5th St., Camden will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for a security drill.

Prior to 10 a.m. that day, domestic violence restraining order applications will be handled through local police departments, and municipal court judges will address all temporary restraining order applications made within their municipality.

All applications for orders to show cause must be filed after 10 a.m. and will be heard prior to closing.

For orders to show cause or other emergent matters that arise while the courthouse is closed for the security drill, contact the Superior Court at 856-650-9100 for further instructions.