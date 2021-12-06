The Nutcracker comes to Lakewood

Remembering childhood dreams of sugar plum fairies or dreaming up a new holiday tradition to treasure, The Nutcracker, with the familiar score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, very likely is on the list.

For generations of kids and former kids, it wouldn’t be Christmas without at least one performance of that magical ballet.

This year, you can enjoy the Nutcracker with family and friends when Atlantic City Ballet performs at the Strand Theater, 400 Clifton Avenue, Lakewood, N.J. on December 18 at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

On the Treasure Coast, there’s no shortage of performances, all telling in dance the well-known story that began with The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by Prussian writer E.T.A. Hoffmann. It’s taken many forms through the centuries.

“The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” is a story written in 1816 by Prussian author E. T. A. Hoffmann, in which a young child’s favorite Christmas toy, the Nutcracker, comes alive and, after defeating the evil Mouse King in battle, whisks her away to a magical kingdom populated by dolls.

In 1892, the Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov turned Alexandre Dumas’s adaptation of the story into the ballet The Nutcracker.

The Nutcracker, one of ballet’s treasured holiday classics for both the young and old, tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. Clara encounters many unforgettable and timeless characters in her journey through the Kingdom of Snow and the Land of Sweets.

The Atlantic City Ballet, a professional ballet company based in Atlantic City, has called The Strand its Ocean County home since first performing there in 2013. The historic theater, considered one of the most majestic in New Jersey, is the perfect backdrop for the Nutcracker.

Tickets are $15 for students; $20 for seniors. Orchestra and Loge tickets are $35; Mezzanine and Tier tickets are $25.

Visit Strand.org or buy them at the box office, which is always open two hours before every show for tickets as well as Friday 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10: a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The COVID policy is proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to door time. All patrons are required to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking. Those under 12 are not required to show a test but must wear a mask.