Paterson babysitter charged with multiple sexual assaults on 2 children

Oscar Q. Palacios, 46 years old, from Paterson, was arrested without incident on November 23, 2021, and charged with multiple sexual assault crimes committed against two children who were his alleged victims after an investigation conducted by the Hawthorne Police Department.

Oscar Palacios

Palacios faces two counts of first degree aggravated sexual assault, five counts of second degree sexual assault, and two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child for crimes committed against two victims.

Judge Scott T. Rumana order him held without bail on December 3, 2021.

On October 19, 2021, the two victims informed the Hawthorne Police Department that sexual assaults were committed against them by Palacios when they were prepubescent children.

After speaking with both victims, who are now adults, and contacting other witnesses, the investigation revealed that Palacios repeatedly sexually assaulted the two minors while their biological mother was at work while he was supposed to be taking care of the children.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

Palacios could face decades in prison if convicted on the charges but the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office noted that a criminal complaint is merely an accusation.

Despite this accusation, defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.