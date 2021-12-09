A Union County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to 70 months in prison for receiving images of child sexual abuse.

Joseph Cranford Township, 42, of Indian Spring Road in Cranford, previously pleaded by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to one count of an indictment charging him with receipt of child pornography.

Judge Cecchi imposed the sentence on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Newark federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig, documents filed in this case, and statements made in court, Hinksmon accessed the internet to download and receive videos and images of child sexual abuse to his personal hard drive from July 10, 2019, through July 24, 2019.

Hinksmon’s computer devices contained more than 600 images of child sexual abuse that the Republican had downloaded from the Internet, including images of prepubescent children.

Public records show that Hinksmon registered to vote on October 14, 2008 and he is listed as an active Republican in Cranford Township.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Cecchi sentenced Hinksmon to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $75,000.

The defenant’s wife made headlines in 2007 after she came within inches of electrocution by tumbling through a faulty Midtown sidewalk grating and plummeting 15 feet through a steel-mesh Con Ed grating on West 51st Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues in Manhattan.