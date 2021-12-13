The international James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled for launch on December 22, on an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Developed and constructed over more than 30 years, Webb is a remarkable feat of engineering and technology – with the largest astronomical mirror ever flown in space, sophisticated new scientific instruments, and a sunshield the size of a tennis court.

Webb is designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy.

The major contributions of ESA to the mission are: the NIRSpec instrument; the MIRI instrument optical bench assembly; the provision of the launch services; and personnel to support mission operations. In return for these contributions, European scientists will get a minimum share of 15% of the total observing time, like for Hubble.

Webb’s partners are ESA, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).