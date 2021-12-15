Lockdown at FDU campus in Teaneck

A pair of suspicious men with weapons have been seen at the Metropolitan Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, according to preliminary and unconfirmed reports.

An alert to student residents said to shelter in place or avoid the area.

Weapons have been confiscated, according to college sources but Teaneck Police sain only that there is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities are reportedly searching for individuals who may pose a security threat but additional details are sketchy.

NJTODAY.NET will update this report as information is obtained.