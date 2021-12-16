Poor school spending profits politicians

Not only are two lawmakers benefiting from six-figure jobs at the Paterson Board of Education, one of New Jersey’s poorest school districts, but Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly and the husband of Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter have both recently received large salary increases.

The average classroom teacher in the district earns $65,000 a year.

Wimberly’s salary increased from $147,105 to $169,778, a 15% pay hike, while Sumter received a 13 percent salary increase from the school district.

The average pay raise in 2019 was about 3.1%, the highest since 2008, according to professional services firm Aon’s annual survey on U.S. salaries.

Wimberly’s whopping $22,600 raise is more than the average Paterson resident earns.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, per capita income in Paterson, the third-largest city in New Jersey, is only $18,949 and more than 26 percent of the population there lives in poverty.

School board members raised Kenneth Sumter’s salary from $102,267 to $115,288, a 13 percent increase, on August 12, 2020. The Assemblyman became the first female to lead the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus in March, when she succeeded Senator Ron Rice, who served as chair of the group since 2003.

Despite having powerful a lawmaker and the spouse of another on its payrol, local education advocates have argued for years that the state failed to give the district the full amount of aid that the city is entitled to under New Jersey’s school funding formula.

They say Paterson has been shortchanged by about $40 million per year for the past decade. School officials discussed laying off 243 teachers, but supplemental funds provided for Covid-19 enabled them to bring that figure down to 47, but the district eliminated 17 central office positions, 57 vacant jobs, and five aides.

The district had a $63.7 million budget shortfall in 2019, but officials reduced the shortfall to $14.6 million after raising school taxes by 15 percent and closing two schools.

Teacher layoffs, budget gaps & failing performance have not stopped the Paterson Board of Education from giving salary hikes to some of the highest paid and most politically connected employees in one of New Jersey’s poorest school districts.

The school district laid off 128 employees, including 88 teachers, the previous year.

Among the jobs cut were 88 teachers, 6 librarians, 7 substance abuse counselors, 3 elementary school guidance counselors, 6 vice principals, 5 supervisors, 3 secretaries, a parent resource center employee, 2 teacher mentors, a human resource recruiter, a field investigator for registration, a security officer, a director of energy and project control, a reading specialist, a paid planetarium intern, and a data management specialist.

In addition to the raises granted to Wimberly and Sumter, Paul Brubaker, a former spokesperson for Sen. Bob Menendez and Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. who also handled publicity for Mayor Andre Sayegh’s transition, kept his job as public information officer for the Paterson school district and saw his salary jump from $98,824 to $125,000.

Most of New Jersey’s high-poverty school districts outperformed Paterson schools in academic performance, according to the state Education Department. The district also has one of the highest rates of chronic absenteeism in New Jersey.

In Paterson’s segregated school system, 67 percent of students are Hispanic and 22 percent are black but politicians and educators refuse to raise the apparent violation of the US Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education decision, which unanimously held that racial segregation in public schools violated the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits the states from denying equal protection of the laws to any person within their jurisdictions.

That ruling overturned the U.S. Supreme Court precedent set in Plessy v. Ferguson, 163 U.S. 537 (1896), which had upheld a state law requiring “separate but equal” facilities for blacks and whites.

While that 1954 decision stripped away constitutional sanctions for segregation by race, it did not make equal opportunity in education a reality in New Jersey, where most students attend schools that are either predominantly white or predominantly non-white, with few in between.

“We need to create more pathways to opportunities for more people but in my experience, people involved with government and politics forget that mission once they get into a position of power,” said Lisa McCormick, a progressive champion in the state. “No area of government can have a greater impact on upward mobility and prosperity than education, so we must keep pressure on to eliminate the factors that lead to complacency and corruption in our schools.”

McCormick said New Jersey residents should demand change that prohibits lawmakers who choose to provide funding to local government and school districts from holding jobs or contracts that are influenced by those financial decisions.

The third lawmaker who represents the district is Nellie Pou, who is employed as a project coordinator for the Paterson Parking Authority, an agency whose board of commissioners is appointed by the Mayor and the City Council of Paterson. The income from her two part-time government jobs allows Pou to earn five times as much as an average city resident, whose taxes pay those salaries.

The money paid to Wimberly, Sumter and Brubaker is more than it would cost to pay six teachers, who could actually engage in educating children if that were a priority for the school district.

New Jersey has even more school districts than municipalities, and more school board members, about 4,800, than elected local officials, about 3,400.

A large number of school districts reflects the state tradition of home rule with its small political fiefdoms. Just as each of the 566 towns hires its own police chief and other administrators, each district hires a superintendent, a business administrator, a school board attorney, an insurance broker and other administrators and service providers.

Opportunists pretending to be reformers have attacked the tenure laws that shield educators from political influence, but only the bravest progressive activists have championed dramatic school reform, such as consolidating the entire state under a single administration with a new system for parental and community input.

Aside from saving hundreds of millions of dollars by eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy, the move would allow New Jersey to shift from a system designed to accommodate the bygone agrarian economy in which free public education was invented, to one adapted to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Technology is not only transforming how we live, work, play, and think but it’s happening more quickly—and on a larger scale—than at any point in human history. Education needs to equip today’s young people with the skills to thrive in a world that will require a higher degree of cognitive abilities — such as creativity, logical reasoning, and problem sensitivity — as part of their core skill set.

Such bold reform is not going to be given any consideration in a political system operated largely for the benefit of campaign donors and those who exploit taxpayers for personal gain.

Residents of Paterson have long been harmed by self-dealing politicians, including Martin G. “Marty” Barnes, a Republican who was the city’s first African-American mayor, was sent to federal prison for extortion and graft, and Jose “Joey” Torres, a Democrat who served three non-consecutive terms as mayor and five terms on city council member, pled guilty to corruption charges in 2017.

Pou was the city’s business administrator under Torres.