FDA eliminates key restriction on abortion pill

The Food and Drug Administration did away with an unnecessary rule that required patients to visit hospitals, clinics or doctors’ offices to pick up medication used to terminate early-stage pregnancies.

Medical abortion is a procedure that uses drugs to end a pregnancy, so it is safer, doesn’t require surgery or anesthesia and can be the most effective treatment during the first trimester.

The World Health Organization reported that over two decades, the health evidence, technologies, and human rights rationale for providing safe, comprehensive abortion care have evolved greatly but despite those advances, an estimated 22 million abortions continue to be performed unsafely each year, resulting in the death of an estimated 47 000 women and disabilities for an additional 5 million women.

The Biden administration’s decision to eliminate the restriction on the abortion pill comes as the US Supreme Court weighs case that challenges Roe v. Wade, representing the most serious challenge to abortion rights in decades.

The reasons for having an abortion are highly personal so the political battle is fraught with emotional motivations, and it threatens to end not only a woman’s right to choose but also the recognition of an implicit constitutional right to privacy.

A woman may choose abortion to complete an early miscarriage, to end an unwanted pregnancy, or if a medical condition makes continuing the pregnancy life-threatening.

Medication abortion has been used safely in the U.S. for more than 20 years, and millions of people have used it.

Unless there’s a rare and serious complication that’s not treated, there’s no risk to your future pregnancies or to your overall health.

Having an abortion doesn’t increase your risk for breast cancer, affect your fertility, or cause problems for future pregnancies like birth defects, premature birth or low birth weight, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, or infant death.

The FDA rule change means abortion pills may be prescribed through telehealth consultations with providers and mailed to patients in states where they are permitted by law. Previously, the pills could not be mailed under a regulation that had been temporarily suspended by the FDA.

Mifeprex, also known as mifepristone, when used together with another medicine called misoprostol, is used to end an early pregnancy during the 70 days or less since the first day of the last menstrual period.

The FDA first approved Mifeprex in 2000 and in 2016, the agency approved a supplemental application that included changes in the dose and the regimen for taking mifepristone and misoprostol in combination to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.

Mifepristone blocks the hormone progesterone, causing the lining of the uterus to thin and preventing the embryo from staying implanted and growing. Misoprostol, a different kind of medication, causes the uterus to contract and expel the embryo through the vagina.

The FDA announced its permanent repeal of the in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone, one of a set of unnecessary restrictions known as the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), which had mandated that patients obtain the medication in person at a doctor’s office, hospital, or health center instead of from a pharmacy or by mail, which is allowed for most other equally safe medications.

Amid widespread social distancing provisions during the pandemic health emergency, the FDA temporarily suspended this requirement last Spring.

A patient’s unnecessary in-person visits created a risk exposure to COVID-19 through transportation, child care, multiple health center trips, and more. T

Calling the news “a victory for public health and health equity,” Planned Parenthood Federation of America CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said, “Let’s be clear: The FDA followed the science in arriving at this decision. There is overwhelming evidence that medication abortion can be safely and effectively provided through telehealth.”

“We’ve seen very clearly in the past two years that the logistical hurdle of unnecessary travel to health centers during a dangerous pandemic only creates more barriers to care, especially for people of color and people with low incomes,” said McGill Johnson. “Abortion is time-sensitive, essential health care, and this decision will remove a sometimes insurmountable barrier for patients seeking an abortion.”

“With abortion rights at risk like never before, the FDA’s decision is a long-overdue step toward expanding people’s access to safe medication abortion,” said McGill Johnson.