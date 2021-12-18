Americans say the Trump-stacked Supreme Court is motivated by politics

Americans of all political affiliations agree on one issue: they see the Supreme Court as mainly motivated by politics.

More than 6 in 10 Americans, 61 percent, say the Supreme Court is mainly motivated by politics, and 32 percent say it’s mainly motivated by the law, according to a recent Quinnipiac University national poll of adults.

Democrats say 67 – 27 percent, independents say 62 – 31 percent, and Republicans say 56 – 39 percent that the Supreme Court is mainly motivated by politics.

GUN LAWS

Nearly half of Americans (49 percent) oppose stricter gun laws in the United States while 45 percent support stricter gun laws. Republicans oppose 84 – 13 percent, independents oppose 54 – 39 percent, while Democrats support stricter gun laws 91 – 7 percent.

This compares to an April poll when 54 percent of Americans supported stricter gun laws and 42 percent opposed them.

Among registered voters, 48 percent oppose stricter gun laws while 47 percent support stricter gun laws.

This is the first time since December 2015 that fewer than 50 percent of voters are in support of stricter gun laws. At that time, 47 percent supported while 50 percent opposed.

More than 6 in 10 Americans (62 – 33 percent) say there should be restrictions on gun owners who want to carry guns in public places.

A plurality of Americans, 48 – 40 percent, think the United States would be less safe if more people carried guns.

“To pack or not to pack firearms and how to best manage the right to bear arms. A mixed view. Americans are divided on increased restrictions on gun ownership, but they say keep a close eye on where they can carry them,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

In the wake of the tragic shooting on the set of the film “Rust,” a plurality of Americans, 49 percent, say real firearms should not be banned from all television and film sets and 43 percent say they should be banned.

ABORTION

More than 6 in 10 Americans (63 percent) say they agree with the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion and 28 percent disagree with it.

Democrats agree 87 – 8 percent, independents agree 65 – 24 percent, and Republicans disagree 53 – 37 percent.

A plurality of Americans (45 percent) think the Supreme Court should make it easier to get an abortion in the United States, 33 percent think the Supreme Court should make it harder to get an abortion in the United States, 12 percent say neither, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion.

NFL & COVID-19

Americans are mixed on requiring professional athletes to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with 47 percent opposing and 44 percent supporting.

When it comes to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who tested positive for COVID-19 and was accused of giving the impression he had received a COVID-19 vaccine when he had not, more than half of Americans, 52 percent, say their view of Rodgers as a role model has not changed, while 37 percent say they think of him as less of a role model.

A plurality, 42 percent, say companies should continue to use Aaron Rodgers to endorse their products, 30 percent say they should not, and 27 percent did not offer an opinion.

On the NFL’s handling of the Aaron Rodgers situation, 23 percent say the NFL has been too easy, 18 percent say the NFL has been too tough, 20 percent say the NFL has been fair, and the largest percentage, 39 percent, say they don’t know.

“A Pro Bowler on the field and apparently still a winner with the fans, Aaron Rodgers is judged by the ultimate referees who appear to say don’t extend penalties off the field,”

added Malloy.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Doug Schwartz, Ph.D. since 1994, conducts independent, non-partisan national and state polls on politics and issues and 1,378 U.S. adults nationwide were surveyed in mid-November with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

Surveys adhere to industry best practices and are based on random samples of adults using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.