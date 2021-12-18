Philip R. Sellinger is NJ’s U.S. Attorney

Philip R. Sellinger took the oath of office as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Sellinger was the co-managing partner of the New Jersey office of the Greenberg Traurig, an international law firm, an office he founded in 2002. He previously served as co-chair of the firm’s Global Litigation Practice Group from 2013 to 2017.

Sellinger resigned as a member of the Democratic State Committee representing Morris County when he was confirmed for the apolitical federal job.

Phillip and Barbara Sellinger hosted a number of Democratic fundraising events at their home in Morristown. Mrs. Sellinger chairs the American Cancer Society region advisory board.

From 1984 to 2002, Sellinger worked at a New Jersey law firm, where he held several leadership positions, including co-chair of the firm’s litigation department and member of the firm’s management committee.

Sellinger previously served as an assistant in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey from 1981 to 1984.

Sellinger served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson for the District of New Jersey from 1979 to 1980.

Sellinger received his J.D. from New York University School of Law in 1979 and his B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, in 1976.

As the 62nd U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Sellinger is responsible for overseeing all federal criminal prosecutions and the litigation of all civil matters in New Jersey in which the federal government has an interest.

Between the offices in Newark, Camden, and Trenton, he supervises a staff of about 155 federal prosecutors, and 130 support personnel.