Trenton clocks 37th murder for 2021

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting which is the 37th homicide of 2021 in New Jersey’s capital city.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, Trenton police received a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds in the 400 block of Garfield Avenue. 

Additional calls reporting gunshots fired were received and police learned that the shooting victim was an unidentified a man. 

Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim in the rear of a residence on Garfield Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.

The death of the 30-year-old man puts this as the second-deadliest year on record, tied with 2013 for a total of 37 murders.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

Authorities recently arrested two teenagers in the quadruple shooting that killed two people in September. The victims in that slaying were 15-year-old Shemiah Davis and 19-year-old Candice Ruff.

Authorities say they arrested a 16-year-old in Georgia on Dec 8, while a 17-year-old was arrested earlier in December in Trenton. Both suspects face murder and other charges.

