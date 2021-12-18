Vineland police officer shoots & kills a man New Jersey at mobile home park

A man is dead after a fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland on Saturday morning, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office says.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park.

Police say during an encounter with the man, one Vineland police officer fired his weapon, which struck the man. First aid was applied by medical personnel, but the man was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene less than 20 minutes later, the statement said.

His name and other details about the incident were not yet released.

Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to police. They were treated and released.

The attorney general’s office is required to investigate deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.