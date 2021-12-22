Omicron may be a test the US health care system is bound to fail

Omicron may not be ruining Christmas, but it could overwhelm the world’s health care systems in 2022 as well as occupy the attention of the Biden administration and other .

Federal officials are bracing for U.S. infections to skyrocket into January 2022, with numbers that could top 500,000 new cases per day and will surpass the previous peak of 250,000 cases per day in January 2021.

Some experts predict daily case rates that could be much higher because so many vaccinated Americans are going to test positive but we may not capture all the data from at-home tests or those infected will avoid taking tests because their symptoms are largely undetected.

Even if only a small percentage of that many people need hospital care, it will still tax a health system that is already straining under ‘pandemic fatigue’ and treating cases linked to the older delta variant.

It’s also going to be a psychological blow after the past two years of fighting the pandemic, and businesses, families, and others will surely be racing to adjust plans.

Officials hope that the peak of the omicron wave will be over by early February.

The bulk of the pain will be felt by Americans who remain unvaccinated, have had their immunity wane from prior vaccines and are yet to get boosted, or are immuno-compromised.

But anyone who swears that omicron will surely lead to a mild case in a vaccinated person is over-promising. There’s good reason to expect it, but we don’t have the data to know for sure. This variant was only detected a month ago.

Researchers are racing to keep up and study omicron in real-time.

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said that “unfortunately” he believes the nation will see record numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The picture from overseas isn’t clear, especially because the demographics in southern Africa, where omicron first exploded, don’t line up perfectly with the older U.S. population.

Americans also need to wait and see before rendering a national verdict on omicron, as much as we all want it to be mild. A rise in covid cases is followed days later by a rise in hospitalizations, which is followed days later by a rise in deaths.

This pattern has been consistent for two years.

As a result, the next month in America could rival the worst days of the pandemic, as a sheer wave of cases crashes into our country.

Experts are cutting back on scheduled plans, and several have urged people not to take risks that could land them in a doctor’s office or hospital emergency room at the moment when demand on our health care system is going to surge.

If you are passing through an airport or train station, you are undoubtedly being exposed to someone with omicron at this point.

Omicron is real, and the reports of it being “milder” appear mostly based on the generally mild breakthrough cases in vaccinated and previously infected people.

If you’ve been vaccinated and boosted, there’s reason to expect your omicron infection will lead to minimal symptoms but nothing is guaranteed.

If you haven’t previously been infected, and you haven’t been vaccinated, there’s no reason to expect a “mild” case.

Many, many people who are vaccinated or previously infected are going to test positive in the next few weeks, given omicron’s sheer transmissibility and ability to evade antibodies.

Some of the nation’s top health officials have adjusted their outlook and now are mentally bracing to test positive after spending two years dodging the virus.

“Breakthrough” cases are going to be normalized in a hurry, if they aren’t already.

To put it very simply, while earlier forms of the virus got stopped at your body’s front door if you were “fully vaccinated” or previously infected, omicron can get inside.

Vaccines and boosters hold the power to defang the worst consequences of omicron and fight off infections but it’s possible that people reading this have omicron right now and don’t know it because their immune system is doing such a good job containing the infection and keeping symptoms small or non-existent.

Boosters can specifically help by boosting antibodies back to a level where there are enough of them, like bouncers at a club, to often keep omicron from getting inside.

Underlining that point: boosters are one of the best tools to fend off omicron, per every study so far.

America has far better testing than the nation did in early 2020 — though the U.S. dropped the ball on ensuring access to rapid tests, as anyone hunting for a test now has experienced. There is one monoclonal antibody treatment that appears to still work against omicron, but it’s in short supply.