Sires exit is opportunity for crooked Senator’s son & possibly a progressive

Rep. Albio Sires, the 70-year-old Democrat who represents Hudson County’s 8th Congressional District, is calling it quits and retiring after eight terms in the US House of Representatives.

UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 1: Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J., listens during the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on “An Insiders Look at the North Korean Regime” on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sires is among dozens of lawmakers who say they won’t seek re-election in 2022, in what’s expected to be a challenging year for Democrats trying to maintain narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress.

So far, 23 Democrats and 13 Republicans have indicated they aren’t returning to the House, along with six senators who have said they aren’t running for reelection in 2022: Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

The departure of Sires is hardly noticeable in the halls of power except as it relates to the balance between the parties but it has seismic consequences in New Jersey, where few are courageous enough to stand up for the people when the corrupt political establishment engages in games of musical chairs.

“Sires has kept a low profile, largely voting with the party on the House floor,” said Intercept reporters Ryan Grim and Akela Lacy two years ago. “It’s hard to measure obscurity, but fewer than 70 Democrats have served in the House as long as Sires, and suffice it to say that Sires has not managed to translate that seniority into a national profile or measurable power in Washington.”

Two years ago, Sires faced his first serious primary election since 2006, from insurgent challenger Hector Oseguera, an attorney who specializes in fighting money laundering, who is the son of working-class immigrant parents from the Dominican Republic and Honduras and was raised in West New York.

Oseguera, who was an unpaid worker for Bernie Sanders in 2016, aided Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 campaign to unseat then-Rep. Joe Crowley in New York and volunteered while he was a student in Boston on behalf of Elizabeth Warren’s 2012 race for the US Senate, was an exceptionally-qualified candidate who raised and spent $84,976.50 challenging Sires in 2020.

The latest Federal Election Commission report showed $232,990.88 cash on hand in Sires’ campaign account while Senator Bob Menendez had $3,109,916.08 as of September 30, 2021. Menendez’s 36-year-old son —who Gov. Phil Murphy put on the board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey— is being discussed as Sires successor without as much as a feint toward any democratic selection process.

Sires defeated then-Perth Amboy Mayor and Assemblyman Joe Vas in 1986 by a margin of 24,661 to 9,486. Sires got 26,527 votes unchallenged in the 2008 primary and defeated lunatic Jeff Boss 16,022 to 2,409, in 2010. Sires won the votes of 30,840 Democrats over 3,808 ballots cast for Michael J. Shurin who was “still hoping for change” in the 2012 primary. In 2014, again without a challenger, Sires scored 25,641 primary votes.

When the candidacy of Bernie Sanders inspired challenger Eloy Delgado to take on Sires in 2016, the incumbent earned 45,988 to the Elizabeth school teacher’s 6,933 but when progressive Democrat Lisa McCormick took on US Senator Bob Menendez in 2018, she could not recruit a running mate in the Hudson County-based district, so unchallenged Sires got 31,583 votes.

Sires first ran for office as the 1986 Republican nominee for Congress against now-US Senator Bob Menendez in what was then New Jersey’s 14th district.

The Intercept described Oseguera as part of “a statewide assault on the cartoonishly corrupt New Jersey Democratic establishment, which long considered itself immune from the biannual annoyance of elections.”

“So immune that the party did nothing to shunt aside Menendez in 2018, even as he faced trial for corruption charges in the midst of his reelection,” said Grim and Lacy. “Little-known challenger Lisa McCormick, with next to no financing, stunned the party by winning 38 percent of the vote in the primary that cycle against Menendez, who got off on a mistrial due to a hung jury and won reelection.”

True to form, that “cartoonishly corrupt New Jersey Democratic establishment” appears to be preparing to anoint the bribe-inclined Senator’s son to take Sires’ place in Washington, because Democrats are not having a hard enough time without creating another corrupt dynasty.

Political dynasties may conflict with the American way of equality for all, but they go back to the colonial period and there have been at least 700 families in which two or more members have served in Congress.

Hereditary politicians account for 1,700 of the 10,000 men and women who have been elected to the federal legislature since 1774.

Having a politician parent almost guarantees a certain degree of success for an individual as not only does he inherit the valuable name recognition, but also benefits from the social networks and resources that are already established.

The political connections that his parent has cultivated in the past will also benefit the offspring particularly when it comes to campaigning, forming political alliances and fundraising. In New Jersey, power brokers and party bosses even get to rig the position of candidate names on primary ballots in ways that allow insiders to gain an unfair advantage.

Establishment Democrats are stumbling into the end of their first year with a majority in Congress, with President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill and legislation to ensure voting rights—two of their biggest priorities—stuck in limbo but that won’t cripple their tendency to award Sires’ seat to .

Democrats won control of the Senate for the first time in six years in January with a 50-50 majority that relies on Vice President Harris to break a tie when they can get Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to remain in line.

“I can guarantee that the progressives will not sit out the race. Who that candidate will be, I ultimately can’t say,” said Oseguera, who said he probably won’t run according to a story in Politico. “I can tell you Albio would like to put someone else in there because he has his own heir apparent, but the Menendezes have a lot of power in Hudson County, and this is Bob Menendez calling in his power.”

Though Oseguera’s candidacy caused Sires and his allies to spend money in a district they’re normally able to easily win, the election wasn’t close, with Sires winning with about 70 percent of the vote.