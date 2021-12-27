New Jersey nurses get national recognition for credentials

New Jersey nurses who meet certain requirements may obtain a single license to practice in every state that participates in the program because the state Division of Consumer Affairs recently implemented the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC).

The NLC is an agreement between states that gives registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and vocational nurses (VNs) the ability to apply for a multistate license to work in their home state and other member states.

New Jersey joins 37 other jurisdictions that participate in the NLC, affording nurses an easier way to provide services through telehealth or in-person throughout the country.

New applicants for licensure who meet the requirements will be issued a multistate license once they complete the application process.

Current licensees who wish to obtain a multistate license can apply online for an upgrade.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic we saw firsthand that having the tools and ability to mobilize qualified healthcare staff is critical during a public healthcare crisis,” said Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck. “This action by the Board of Nursing and the Division of Consumer Affairs will expand access to care and ensure that nurses have ample employment opportunities and can practice where they are needed most.”

“Through implementation of the NLC, regulatory burdens for RNs and LPN/VNs will be significantly reduced. Having the ability to obtain a multistate license will increase access to care for patients in New Jersey and other states,” said New Jersey Consumer Affairs Director Sean P. Neafsey.

Licensure requirements are aligned in NLC states, so all nurses applying for a multistate license are required to meet those same standards, including submission to a federal and state fingerprint-based criminal background check.

With the multistate license, nurses are able to provide telehealth nursing services to patients located in NLC states without having to obtain additional licenses.

A multistate license facilitates cross-border practice for many types of nurses who routinely practice with patients in other states, including primary care nurses, case managers, transport nurses, school and hospice nurses and many others.

Further, military spouses who experience moves every few years also benefit greatly from the multistate license.

In March 2020, the New Jersey Board of Nursing partially implemented the NLC.

As a result, nurses who resided in other compact states and held an active multistate license in their state of residence were able to practice in New Jersey.

As of Nov. 15, 2021, the NLC is now fully implemented in New Jersey. Full implementation will allow nurses whose primary state of residence is New Jersey to apply for a multistate (compact) license.