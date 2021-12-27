No Justice Department money for New Jersey and no justice for NJ voters

No New Jersey cities or counties were among the recipients of a recent federal grant program that dispensed more than $60 million to localities throughout the United States and a former US Senate candidate is asking lawmakers why they allowed the Garden State to be excluded.

“I would like Senator Bob Menendez to take a moment away from plotting his son’s career in a lifetime of taxpayer-funded wealth and power to explain why he allowed New Jersey taxpayers to get ripped off in a $60 million grant allocation,” said Lisa McCormick, who earned nearly 40 percent of the primary vote when she challenged the Senator in 2018.

The federal Justice Department announced grant recipients for the FY21 Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program but zero funding was awarded to New Jersey in the competition.

Gov. Phil Murphy, Senator Cory Booker and almost the entire Democratic Party’s elected leadership have all closed ranks around the congressional candidacy of Senator Menendez’s 36-year-old son—Robert Menendez Jr.— as a replacement for Rep. Albio Sires, who said he is not seeking re-election in the Hudson County-based 8th District.

“Political bosses who control the corrupt party establishment we quick to abandon the very concept of democracy, as if giving voters a choice in the decision about who should represent us would spell disaster,” said McCormick. “The reason for that is things are so fouled up in America that no reasonable person would want to continue on the path to poverty, death and destruction our current leaders have charted for us by going along with their patronage pick. The power-the-be want to make you believe the people do not have a choice in the next election.”

The total project is intended to be used to expand and enhance the current services of the DUI Treatment Court, a post-adjudication service for people with multiple DUI offenses, as the participants enter into their pleas and are furloughed into a minimum 12-month program, which can last up to 18 months.

Since New Jersey gets back less of the money it sends to Washington DC than any other state, McCormick said it is significant to notice when Menendez, Booker and other negligent politicians allow our state to be left out.

This coordinated, multi-system approach utilizes community partners to aid in providing medically assisted treatment services to address opioid, stimulant and substance use reduction, which means better justice and less crime.

Community partners provide behavioral health services, residential treatment facilities, employment, vocational skills, transitional housing, and other areas as identified.

Birmingham, AL, received $544,459; Bentonville, AR, got $550,000; Bentonville, AR, was awarded $625,000; Little Rock, AR, will collect $550,000; and Harrison, AR, received $550,000.

Beside New Jersey, the states that got nothing from the Justice Department grant allocation were Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.