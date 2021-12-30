After Supreme Court overturns Roe, a new battle for women’s rights begins

While abortion providers and advocates across the country are anxiously awaiting to learn whether the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, local organizations and officials say they are bracing for a potential influx of people traveling to the state for abortions.

In January 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade affirmed the constitutional right to abortion. Since then, Roe has been used as shorthand for federal protections of abortion rights. The standard set down in Roe and the subsequent Planned Parenthood v. Casey case from 1992, is viability, or the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb – which is roughly 24 weeks gestation.

The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, will rule as late as June on whether to uphold a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and even possibly overturning the landmark 1973 legal decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

“Mississippi’s ban on abortion two months before viability is flatly unconstitutional under decades of precedent,” said Julie Rikelman, the Center for Reproductive Rights lawyer who represented Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the only remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi. “For a state to take control of a woman’s body and demand that she go through pregnancy and childbirth, with all the physical risks and life-altering consequences that brings, is a fundamental deprivation of her liberty.”

This case marks the first time the Court will rule on the constitutionality of a pre-viability abortion ban since Roe v. Wade in 1973.

In response to a question from Justice Clarence Thomas, Rikelman said, “the Court has been clear for 50 years that the one thing that states cannot do is to take the decision completely away from the woman until viability, that, until that point, it is her decision to make given the unique physical demands of pregnancy and the, life-altering consequences of pregnancy and having a child.”

Mississippi enacted the law in direct defiance of Roe and the nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent affirming Roe’s core holding—that every pregnant person has the right to decide whether to continue their pregnancy prior to viability.

One in four women in the United States has had an abortion during her lifetime. The Supreme Court has long recognized that because of the impact on her life, health and future, a woman’s right to choose is a liberty protected by the Constitution.

If Roe is overturned, it would be the first time a freedom recognized by the Supreme Court has been taken away and it would also lead to a patchwork of state laws, leaving patients from states where the procedure is banned to travel to other states for abortions.

While some hold out hope, others are convinced the system is rigged.

“The Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, but that will not mean abortion is outlawed except in states that already have laws on the books or where new laws are enacted over the objections of women’s rights advocates who believe in individual freedom, personal responsibility, a right to privacy and fundamental fairness,” said Lisa McCormick, one of New Jersey’s leading progressives. “Some people will travel across state lines to have abortions and many Americans will rise up to hold tyrants accountable for betraying their oaths to support the Constitution and instead taking away a Constitutional right recognized by the Supreme Court by stacking that august body with religious zealots who think they know better then the American people.”

McCormick said the reversal of Roe will be a clarion call to women, forcing many to take action who have remained on the sidelines as incremental assaults on freedom and the right to privacy have led to more than 1,300 abortion restrictions enacted in states between 1973 and October 2021.

“Nearly 600 restrictions on women’s right to choose have been enacted in states since 2011,” said McCormick. “To recognize how the pace of anti-abortion legislating has picked up, it took nearly 40 years to pass a little more than half of those restrictions and only a decade to adopt the other 45 percent, with over 100 of them enacted in 2021 alone, making this the worst year on record for freedom and the right to privacy.”

“The real-world effects of overruling Roe and Casey would be severe and swift,” said Biden administration Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar. “Nearly half of the states already have or are expected to enact bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, many without exceptions for rape or incest.”

And at least 14 states, including California, New York and Illinois, have approved laws protecting the right to abortion that would remain in force no matter how the court rules in the Mississippi case, so if the Supreme Court overturns Roe, there would be a patchwork of different abortion laws that vary from state to state.

“Many state lawmakers continue to consider and enact abortion bans that fly in the face of constitutional standards and Roe’s precedent in anticipation of an eventual lawsuit on such a ban coming before a Supreme Court hostile to abortion rights,” said the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. “Some bans prohibit abortion under all or nearly all circumstances, a tactic widely viewed as an attempt to provoke a legal challenge to Roe.”

Several of these types of bans were passed by states but have been blocked by court orders and would require further court action to be enforced.

“Other bans enacted after Roe are designed to be ‘triggered’ and take effect automatically or by swift state action if Roe is overturned,” according to Guttmacher, which said 22 states have laws that could be used to restrict the legal status of abortion.

“Several states even have laws declaring the state’s intent to ban abortion to whatever extent is permitted by the U.S. Constitution, making their desire to halt abortion access in the state clear,” according to Guttmacher. “A few states have amended their constitution to declare that it does not contain any protection for abortion rights or allow public funds to be used for abortion.”

It is not a foregone conclusion that the court will cast aside five decades of precedent to overturn Roe and allow states to ban abortion, but by accepting the case, the justices have signaled that they are willing to revisit the legality of abortion while the September 1 decision not to block an unconstitutional six-week abortion ban in Texas (S.B. 8) clearly indicates what they intend.

In 2017, about 860,000 safe, legal abortions were provided in clinical settings in the United States and medical abortion—where pregnancy was ended by taking a pill—accounted for 39% of those abortions and 60% of all those that occurred before 10 weeks of gestation.

In just four years, disgraced former President Donald Trump appointed more than 200 federal judges—nearly one-third of all active federal judges in the United States—including three of the nine justices on the Supreme Court. Hapless Democratic senators—among them New Jersey’s Bob Menendez and Cory Booker—might as well have been emasculated for all the showboating they did with absolutely no effect.

“It’s a well-known fact that restrictions don’t stop people from needing abortion. Instead, they push care out of reach for many people by making abortion more expensive and logistically challenging to get,” said Dr. Herminia Palacio, president of the Guttmacher Institute. “If Roe v. Wade is overturned, people seeking abortion will have to travel significantly farther to get care. Worse, states that are likely to ban abortion are clustered together, especially in the South and Midwest, and people might have to cross multiple state lines to reach the nearest provider.”

“Increases in driving distances would pose hurdles for many people,” said Palacio, who released an interactive map showing how far women might have to travel if they reside in anti-freedom states. “However, research shows that some groups of people are disproportionately affected by abortion restrictions—including those with low incomes, people of color, young people, LGBTQ individuals and people in many rural communities.”

“The struggle for women’s right to vote began on July 13, 1848, when Lucretia Mott, Martha Wright, Mary Ann McClintock and Elizabeth Cady Stanton gathered at the home of Jane Hunt,” said McCormick. “It was not until August 18, 1920, that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, giving all American women for the first time all the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. We may not be so patient this time, but if they take away our right to privacy and the freedom to choose, American women will persist and fight to restore those liberties.”

Dr. Herminia Palacio, Julie Rikelman, and Lisa McCormick are featured in the picture at the top of this article.