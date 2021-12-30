FEMA & SBA Hurricane Ida assistance deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

New Jersey homeowners, renters, and businesses who had property damage or loss caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida from Sept. 1–3, 2021, have less than six days to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

If you live in Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union or Warren counties, you can register for disaster assistance, update your contact information, ask questions about a letter from FEMA, get information about home inspections, or learn how to appeal a decision by:

Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov;

Downloading the FEMA app; or

Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines are currently operating 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET daily. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available.

You should have the following information available when you are ready to register:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling

Current mailing address, telephone number and Social Security number

Your insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts for direct deposit; and

A description of disaster damage and losses.

The primary source of federal funding for long-term disaster recovery not covered by insurance is the Small Business Administration. SBA offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters.

SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome an economic injury.

Homeowners, renters and businesses that were affected by Hurricane Ida may apply for disaster loans using SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ under SBA declaration #17143.

For more information, applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4614. Follow the FEMA Region 2 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMAregion2.

FEMA mitigation specialists and Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be available until Jan. 8, 2022; Daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET except Wednesdays will be available at Home Depot locations in Hunterdon, Middlesex and Somerset counties to answer questions and offer home improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters as well as offer tips and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes.