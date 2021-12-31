Omicron ‘blizzard’ is coming 

Almost two years into a devastating pandemic that has claimed more than five million lives and infected billions of people, humanity may find it hard to summon the energy for another battle in the war against a more virulent and dangerous coronavirus variant.

More than 54 million people in the U.S. have had confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 820,000 have died of COVID-19, but now experts say cases of omicron are surging, unlike anything that has been seen before.

The seven-day average topped 300,000, an 80% increase over last week. Although the percentage of cases that require hospitalization or cause death remains relatively low, the sheer infectiousness of the disease means many people will suffer.

Hospitals are girding for overflow crowds as staff shortages appear likely.

“This virus has proven its ability to adapt quickly and we must adapt with it,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a White House briefing on Wednesday.

The omicron variant has a shorter incubation time (one to three days) and less time when an infected person is contagious than previous variants.

Multi-millionaire New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has been vacationing in Costa Rica for an eight-day Christmas getaway as the state experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases. ​​

Murphy left for the Central American country on Dec. 22, New Jersey recorded ​​9,711 cases​ and set a new single-day record for the highest number since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Before he returned, the state Department of Health reported that the number of new confirmed cases had more than doubled, to 20,483.

“Governor Murphy defying orders, even his own, is nothing new,” ​said Rep. Jeff Van Drew​, ​a former Democrat who switched parties in December ​2019. “He has left the state of New Jersey on personal trips multiple times during the pandemic, yet continuously imposes mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and virtual school is now back on the table.”

The US State Department had urged Americans to “reconsider travel to Italy due to COVID-19” when M​urphy departed for a 10-day family vacation at his 23-room mansion in Umbria, a region of central Italy, during the Delta variant outbreak in August.

Health experts urged Americans to prepare for severe disruptions in the coming weeks as the rising wave of COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant threatened hospitals, schools and other aspects of our daily lives.

The warning came as the United States reached a record high in COVID-19 cases, while federal officials issued more travel warnings and reportedly prepared to authorize booster shots for 12 to 15-year-olds next week.

The United States is recording new high numbers of cases based on the seven-day average, with more than 290,000 new infections reported each day.

At least 18 states and Puerto Rico have set pandemic records for new cases, according to the tally. Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C., also saw record hospitalizations as overall U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose 27%.

The surge comes amid increased holiday travel, with New Year’s celebrations still to come, and as schools grapple with students’ return to classrooms following winter breaks.

“We are going to see the number of cases in this country rise so dramatically, we are going to have a hard time keeping everyday life operating,” Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota. “The next month is going to be a viral blizzard. All of society is going to be pressured by this.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, predicted that cases will rise throughout January, a warning echoed by governors in Colorado and Louisiana, where hospitalizations have more than tripled in recent weeks and at least half the medical facilities are anticipating staff shortages.

“We are still at the very beginning of this current surge,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “January is going to be very, very challenging.”

The omicron variant has skyrocketed to more than 90% of Colorado’s COVID cases in just two weeks, prompting Gov. Jared Polis and the Mile High state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eric France, to change their recommendations on what to do if you get sick and to give advice to those who plan to attend gatherings for New Year’s Eve.

“Be smart,” Polis said. “It’s out there, it’s contagious.”

U.S. health officials have said early data show Omicron appears less severe but have continued to push vaccinations, masks and physical distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued new guidelines shortening isolation and quarantine periods, which have been criticized by some disease experts and health care workers.

As a weary world faces a third year of coronavirus, just as its spread is supercharged by the most infectious variant so far, there is optimism among many scientists that the pandemic’s toll on global health will ease in 2022.

Although the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens a crisis over the next few months, the most likely scenarios show a much-improved outlook after that due to increased immunity among the global population, which is likely to make the consequences of the virus less severe.

“The upswing in Omicron cases in Europe and North America has been extremely fast and we may see an equally fast downswing over the next month or two, though it could take four to six months for the variant to reverberate right round the world,” said Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome, a global charitable foundation which supports science to solve urgent health challenges.

After the Omicron waves have passed, “the immunity that’s been built up is likely to give us a period of calm, but there are a number of ways this could play out”, Farrar said.

The heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organization, UNICEF and World Trade Organization held high-level consultations in December, aimed at increasing the deployment of vaccines and other critical medical countermeasures to low-income countries.

“Even with new variants emerging, vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to protect people against serious illness and death from SARS-COV-2,” said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, who noted that 41 lower-income countries “have still not been able to vaccinate 10% of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40%.”