Elmwood Park man stabbed his mother in the back on New Year’s Eve

A New Jersey man greeted 2022 in the Bergen County Jail after he stabbed his mother in the back with a kitchen knife on New Year’s Eve.

Police arrested 25-year-old Emiliano Domi shortly after he tried to escape.

The circumstances that led to the 54-year-old Albanian immigrant’s injury are still unknown, but the victim told police that she was suddenly attacked from behind in an Elmwood Park home, with such force that the six-inch blade snapped off between her shoulders.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital but her wounds are not life-threatening.

Domi fled the crime scene but he was found on Martha Avenue, a street that runs through both Elmwood Park and Garfield.

The suspect worked as a cashier at ShopRite in Lodi and has a history of domestic violence, according to local authorities.

He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and various weapons offenses.