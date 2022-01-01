New Jersey toll hike struck at midnight

Toll hikes will ring in the new year on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

After a series of public hearings, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority Board of Commissioners approved annual increases of up to three percent in May 2020.

The three percent increase for 2022 was included in the annual budget presentation made to the board on Nov. 23, 2021.

Revenue from the annual toll increases will support the budget outlays included in the NJTA’s long-term capital program.

Drivers began paying higher tolls at the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

The authority operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike.

The agency is now using toll indexing to determine rate hikes, where toll increases are based on an economic indicator and considered annually instead of once every 10 years or so.

The current $1.90 cost for passenger vehicles at Parkway toll plazas will increase to $1.96 for E-ZPass customers and $2 for cash customers. The average passenger vehicle Turnpike toll that now costs $4.80 will rise to $4.95.

Officials have said the toll increase are needed to fund highway and bridge projects in the agency’s $24 billion capital plan, which it expects to accomplish over more than a decade.

Drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway, which is operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, also got a three percent toll increase starting Saturday.

And on Feb. 1, tolls on five Jersey Shore bridges that connect beach towns in Cape May and Atlantic counties will rise from $1.50 to $2 for passenger vehicles. The rate for other vehicles increased proportionately.