Two New Year babies born at the same time, different Union County hospitals

New Year baby 2022 Keyla with parents Maria and Jose Duchi

Two Union County hospitals are reporting that the first baby born in the state during 2022 was delivered at 12:02 a.m.

Trinitas Regional Medical Center claims that New Jersey’s first baby born in 2022 was delivered to Maria and Jose Duchi of Irvington, who named their daughter Keyla.

Dr. Hannah Seltzer delivered Keyla, who weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

At the same time, 12:02 a.m., boy Rudra Rakhe was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at Atlantic Health System’s Overlook Medical Center in Summit.

Rudra Rakhe with his parents Ambika N. Nagar and Rohit Rakhe

Rudra Rakhe was the newest addition to the New Providence family of mom Ambika N Nagar, dad Rohit and two siblings.

Baby girl Mia Barsalona was the first baby of the new year born at Morristown Medical Center. Mia was 4 lbs, 10 oz when she arrived at 12:21 a.m. according to her parents, Jessikah and Nick.

Zayden Sire Brimage was born at 12:37 a.m. at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Caden Nguyen Tran was born 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, where his mother works as a medical-surgical nurse.

Caden, who weighs 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and is 20.5 inches long, is the second child for Linda Nguyen and Vankiet Tran of Pennsauken. The couple also has a 3-year-old daughter, Sofia.

Varnika Gorre is held by her mother, Bhavani Tiruveedula, seen here with her father, Jagan Babu Gorre of Edison.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset welcomed Antonio Delgado as Somerset County’s first baby of 2022 at 1:51 p.m. The baby boy was born to Talita and Greivin Delgado of Clinton Township and is the couple’s first child.

St. Peter’s University Hospital, New Brunswick announced that Varnika Gorre was born at 2:45 a.m.

More than 100,000 babies are born in New Jersey’s 51 birthing hospitals every year.