Agriculture advisory committee members wanted

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is soliciting nominations for membership to the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI). USDA expects to appoint committee members in 2022.

“NACMPI members play a significant role in advising on the safety and wholesomeness of the foods we eat,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “As USDA continues to advance racial justice and equity into its decision-making and policymaking process, attracting and appointing individuals from diverse perspectives and expertise to serve on NACMPI will be essential to accomplishing our food safety goals.”

USDA is seeking nominations from individuals with knowledge and interest in meat and poultry food safety and other FSIS policies. We also seek representation of small and very small establishments and geographic diversity of members.

Persons in academia, industry, state and local government officials, public health organizations, and industry and consumer organizations are invited to submit nominations. Self-nominations are welcomed.

Established in 1971 by FSIS, NACMPI consists of 20 members and provides advice and recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture on food safety concerns and other matters affecting inspection program activities, including food safety policies that will contribute to USDA’s regulatory policy development.

More information on NACMPI is available on the FSIS National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection webpage.

NACMPI nominations must be accompanied by a cover letter addressed to the Secretary of Agriculture.

Submissions must include a resume or curriculum vitae and a completed USDA Advisory Committee Membership Background Information form AD-755.

Nominations packages must be received by February 18, 2022, and should be sent by email to Valeria Green, Director, Resource and Administrative Staff, Office of Policy and Program Development, Food Safety and Inspection Service at NACMPI.

Individuals who have questions about their nomination package can contact Valeria Green at (301) 504-0846 or by email at NACMPI.

To read the Federal Register notice or for more information on how to apply, visit National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection; Nominations for Membership.

