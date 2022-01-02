Paterson police officer shot & killed suspect, state launches investigation

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred last night in Paterson.

One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers of the Paterson Police Department were investigating an earlier incident when they encountered the decedent near East Main Street and Hillman Street shortly before 9 p.m.

During the encounter, one police officer fired his service weapon, fatally wounding the man.

A 9mm handgun was recovered near the decedent.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.