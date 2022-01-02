The new year begins with a fatal stabbing in an Elizabeth neighborhood

Elizabeth Police responded to a call from Trinitas Hospital, where a man suffering a massive stab wound in his neck was transported by private vehicle. The victim did not survive.

Another Elizabeth man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing that took place near 439 Elizabeth Avenue, in the city.

Accused killer Edwin Rivera

Edwin Rivera, 48, is charged with first-degree murder and two related weapons offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of Jose Burgos, 56, of Elizabeth, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, December 31, members of the Elizabeth Police Department responded to the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing at that location.

A witness drove Burgos to Trinitas Hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Colleen Ruppert, who is prosecuting the case.

Rivera was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

The investigation was led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and the Elizabeth Police Department, under the leadership of Director Earl Graves and Chief Giacomo Sacca, and was assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739, Detective Kevin Stanicki at 908-477-6649, Elizabeth Police Department Detective Eduardo Lozada at 908-558-2033.

These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.