January 6 Vigils for Democracy

To mark the first year since January 6, 2021, when a mob of violent terrorists attacked the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the presidential election results, Americans across the nation are holding candlelight vigils and voter registration events to declare confidence in the process of holding fair elections.

“The promise of democracy is not a partisan disagreement but one that unites all real Americans,” said progressive Democratic leader Lisa McCormick, who has called for more assertive prosecutions against those responsible for the failed attempted coup d’etat. “Anyone who doubts the significance of this is making a disastrous mistake.

McCormick said partner organizations for the vigil include League of Women Voters, SEIU, Sierra Club , End Citizens United, Unitarian Universalist Association, Swing Blue Alliance, Progressive Democrats Of America, Our Revolution, Common Cause, Women’s March, Working Families Alliance, and others.

Lisa McCormick

“On January 6, a faction of elected officials turned their backs on America by inciting a mob of right-wing militants to attack our Capitol and then tried to cover up their role in this violence by blocking a transparent investigation,” said McCormick. “Their attempted coup d’etat was a violent and deadly attack on all Americans—an assault on our country, our democracy, and our freedom as voters to choose the leaders that represent us so that we have a government of, by, and for the people.”

McCormick said mounting evidence shows that some elected leaders aided in the planning of this attack.

These same lawmakers are continuing to spread daily lies about the validity of the 2020 election to keep their supporters engaged and enraged, which has led to death threats and violence against public officials.

The same faction that attacked our country on January 6th has been hard at work restricting our freedom to vote, attacking fair districts, preventing accountable and balanced branches of government, while quietly preparing for future attempts to sabotage fair elections and our democracy.

McCormick encouraged readers to sign up to attend one of the events in New Jersey:

Cherry Hill https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/434285/

Morristown https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/434518/

Newark https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/433890/

Princeton https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/433507/

South Orange https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/433311/

You can also attend virtually, via Facebook livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/January-6-Candlelight-Vigil-102191162332345