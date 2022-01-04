Newark man pleaded guilty to a charge of illegally possessing a firearm

An Essex County, New Jersey, man today admitted illegally possessing a firearm.

Tyson Fletcher, aka “Tyjon Fletcher” and “Rahjohn McCoy,” 41, of Newark, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to an indictment charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Fletcher illegally possessed a Taurus PT738 handgun loaded with five hollow-point bullets on April 17, 2019.

Fletcher had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon, and that criminal record makes it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

The firearms offense to which Fletcher pleaded guilty carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for May 17, 2022.

Sellinger credited members of the Newark Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Trombly of the Cybercrime Unit in Newark.