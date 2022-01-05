First taste of foul winter weather puts NJ drivers in hundreds of collisions

The first taste of foul winter weather wreaked havoc on roads, clogged by hundreds of motor vehicle crashes as drivers ignored winter weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service, which warned that a light coating of ice would form on roads, highways, bridges, and walkways because of rain that rain quickly turned to ice when it hit the ground.

New Jersey Department of Transportation also warned motorists of freezing rain and melted snow, advising them to “use extra caution, go slow and assume wet pavement is black ice.”

WEDNESDAY ICE STORM

Between 6 am and 10 am there were 50 vehicles involved in 38 motor vehicle crashes and motorists assists. 12 roads had to be shut down. 2 people were injured in the crashes. pic.twitter.com/AU7XLDmMpK — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) January 5, 2022

A 59-year-old woman was killed on Route 34 in Old Bridge in an early morning crash when her car was struck by a garbage truck as she pulled out form a drug store parking lot.

Deputy Police Chief Phil Taormina said one motorist was killed in a Route 3 traffic crash in East Rutherford as hundreds of collisions across New Jersey sent people to hospitals and caused long delays in the commute Wednesday morning, due to freezing rain and icy roads.

South Brunswick Police advised motorists to stay off the roads due to “very hazardous roads” between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. that caused 50 vehicles to be involved in 38 motor crashes resulting in two people being seriously injured.

At least six people were injured following a multi-vehicle pile-up in the Eatontown/Tinton Falls area, according to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple vehicle accident with injuries in the Eatontown/Tinton Falls area due to the weather. Please stay clear of the off ramp from Routes 18 to 36 East. EMS is on scene. @SheriffGolden cautions all to be aware of black ice. It’s dangerous and deceiving. pic.twitter.com/dUTguxV8qL — Monmouth County Sheriff's Office (@MonmouthSheriff) January 5, 2022

Similar incidents were reported as far away as New England and Delaware related to icy conditions in the roads during the morning commute Wednesday.

The roads are extremely slick and we are currently responding to numerous accidents around town. Please use extreme caution if you're heading out this morning. If possible please refrain from driving until later this morning after the roads can be treated. pic.twitter.com/0D32ksZE5h — Parsippany Police Department (@ParPolice) January 5, 2022

Delaware State Police said one single-car fatality occurred just after 6:45 a.m. on Firetower Road near Felton.

Westchester County police confirmed one person was killed in a New York crash on the ramp connecting the eastbound Cross County Parkway to the northbound Bronx River Parkway.