First taste of foul winter weather puts NJ drivers in hundreds of collisions

The first taste of foul winter weather wreaked havoc on roads, clogged by hundreds of motor vehicle crashes as drivers ignored winter weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service, which warned that a light coating of ice would form on roads, highways, bridges, and walkways because of rain that rain quickly turned to ice when it hit the ground.
New Jersey Department of Transportation also warned motorists of freezing rain and melted snow, advising them to “use extra caution, go slow and assume wet pavement is black ice.”
A 59-year-old woman was killed on Route 34 in Old Bridge in an early morning crash when her car was struck by a garbage truck as she pulled out form a drug store parking lot.
Deputy Police Chief Phil Taormina said one motorist was killed in a Route 3 traffic crash in East Rutherford as hundreds of collisions across New Jersey sent people to hospitals and caused long delays in the commute Wednesday morning, due to freezing rain and icy roads.
South Brunswick Police advised motorists to stay off the roads due to “very hazardous roads” between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. that caused 50 vehicles to be involved in 38 motor crashes resulting in two people being seriously injured.
At least six people were injured following a multi-vehicle pile-up in the Eatontown/Tinton Falls area, according to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office.
Similar incidents were reported as far away as New England and Delaware related to icy conditions in the roads during the morning commute Wednesday.
Delaware State Police said one single-car fatality occurred just after 6:45 a.m. on Firetower Road near Felton.
Westchester County police confirmed one person was killed in a New York crash on the ramp connecting the eastbound Cross County Parkway to the northbound Bronx River Parkway.