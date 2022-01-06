After Millville police shoot & kill man, Attorney General’s Office investigates

A Millville officer shot and killed a man shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, outside a home on the typically serene 200 block of Burns Road, where police responded to a 911 call reporting an emergency.

The shooting triggered an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office.

“After officers arrived, they encountered a male resident outside the house,” said the Attorney General’s spokesperson, Peter Aseltine. “During the encounter, one officer discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding the man. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the man, and he was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:56 p.m.”

Millville Police Chief Jody Farabella

No other injuries were reported and Millville Police Chief Jody Farabella did not comment on the incident.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood of widely spaced single-family homes off East Main Road, in Millville, a city of fewer than 30,000 people in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

The racial makeup of Millville in the 2010 Census was 69 percent White, 20 percent Black or African American, and 15 percent Hispanic or Latino.

A man at the house where police responded declined comment to a reporter on Wednesday.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The state investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.