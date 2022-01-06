Atlantic County tax preparer admits to filing $135,000 false tax returns

An Atlantic County tax preparer today admitted using false information to increase her clients’ tax refunds and filing her own false tax returns.

Michele Griffin, 42, of Galloway, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Rodriguez to Count 11 of an indictment charging her with aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false income tax return.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Griffin prepared multiple fraudulent tax returns on behalf of her clients by falsifying their education expenses, dependent care expenses, business income, dependent information, and unemployment income.

As a result, her clients’ returns requested higher tax credits and higher refunds than the clients were entitled to receive.

Griffin prepared 19 false tax returns on behalf of six clients for tax years 2013 through 2016 and filed three false tax returns for herself for tax years 2013 through 2015.

She admitted causing a tax loss of approximately $135,000.

The charge to which Griffin pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for May 10, 2022.